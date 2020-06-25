Delhi, Maharashtra Among 5 States To Get First Batch of Covid Drug Remdesivir

Domestic pharma giant Hetero has started delivering the generic version of 20,000 vials of Covifor (Remdesivir) across the country. The product is priced at Rs 5,400 per vial.

The top drug regulator granted permission to Hetero and another pharmaceutical firm for marketing authorisation of anti-viral drug Remdesivir only for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalised COVID-19 patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen).

"The first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each, one of which, will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra," ANI news agency quoted Hetero Company spokesperson as saying.

While the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week's time, in order to meet the emergency requirements, said the spokesperson.

Covifor is the first generic brand of Remdesivir which is indicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, or critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

Covifor is anticipated to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates caused by Covid-19, given its proven positive clinical outcomes, the company added.

The Union Health Ministry in its fresh clinical management protocol for COVID-19 patients, has described the use of Remdesivir as investigational therapy.

Patients can be administered with 200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV daily for 5 days. The drug cannot be administered to a pregnant or lactating mother and children below the age of 12 years. Also, patients should not have liver problems and renal complications, stated the health ministry document.

Last month, the Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) office of DCGI had granted its permission to US-based Gilead Sciences for marketing authorization of its anti-viral drug Remdesivir in India for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI Inputs)