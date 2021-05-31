Delhi Likely To Receive First Consignment Of Sputnik V Vaccines In June: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid various states and Union Territories complaining of a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Delhi government on Monday announced that the national capital is likely to receive its first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, in June.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement earlier today while launching a special vaccination drive for journalists and their families.

The development comes just days after Kejriwal had said, “Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccines, but the quantity is yet to be decided.”

At the moment, three Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use approval in India. They are—Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Meanwhile, speaking about the vaccination drive for journalists, Kejriwal said, "We have started this vaccination facility for journalists and their families. There was a demand from journalists to start a special vaccination facility for them. The vaccines are being administered to those in the 18-44 age group as well as those aged above 45. I urge all journalists to come in large numbers and get vaccinated. You can protect yourself from the coronavirus only through vaccination.”

The CM further said that Delhi currently has 944 cases of mucormycosis, including 300 at the central government-run hospitals.

"There are 944 cases of the infection, including 300 at the Centre-run hospitals. There is a huge shortage of medicines. We received 1,000 injections on Saturday and nothing on Sunday," he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday announced that about 12 crore vaccines will be available in the country in June.

"For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India," the Union health ministry said.

"In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. Therefore, in June 2021 close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme," it said.

The ministry further added that the vaccines are being allocated to states and UTs on the basis of their consumption pattern, population and vaccine wastage.

(With PTI inputs)

