Delhi HC Issues Summons To Baba Ramdev After DMA Files Plea

After the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) filed a suit agianst yoga guru Baba Ramdev and sought to restrain him from disseminating false information about Patanjali's Coronil kit that it is a cure for Covid-19, the Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons to him.

The high court orally directed the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

DMA, on behalf of its doctor members, said Ramdev's statement affects as that medicine does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

During the course of arguments, the judge was also critical of the doctor's body whcih approached the court against Ramdev's comments.

"You people should be spending time on finding cure for the pandemic instead of wasting court's time," the court said.

“Don’t people have Freedom of Speech?. If I feel that Homeopathy is fake, should homeopathy practitioners file a suit against me?" asked Justice C Hari Shankar.

"Tomorrow, I may feel homeopathy is fake. It's an opinion. How can a suit be filed against it? Even if we assume what he is saying is wrong or misleading, a suit under public interest can't be filed like this. This has to be a public interest litigation (PIL)," he said.

However, Advocate Rajiv Dutta representing DMA said Baba’s false claims were discouraging from getting vaccinated.

(With PTI inputs.)

