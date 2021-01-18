Delhi HC Disposes Amitabh Bachchan's Voice From Caller Tune On Covid Awareness

The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed that Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against the Covid-19 viral infection, leaving the PIL invalid.
The bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the submission of the petitioner who sought removal of the actor's voice from the caller tune in his plea as it was infructuous
Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.
The petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.
With PTI Inputs
