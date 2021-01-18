January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi HC Disposes Amitabh Bachchan's Voice From Caller Tune On Covid Awareness

Delhi HC Disposes Amitabh Bachchan's Voice From Caller Tune On Covid Awareness

The petitioner had sought removal of the Amitabh Bachchan's voice on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi HC Disposes Amitabh Bachchan's Voice From Caller Tune On Covid Awareness
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan
AP Photo
Delhi HC Disposes Amitabh Bachchan's Voice From Caller Tune On Covid Awareness
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T12:43:12+05:30

The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed that Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against the Covid-19 viral infection, leaving the PIL invalid.

The bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the submission of the petitioner who sought removal of the actor's voice from the caller tune in his plea as it was infructuous

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.

The petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.

With PTI Inputs

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Moradabad: Ward Boy Dies 30 Hours After Taking Covishield, ACMO Denies Vaccine Caused Death

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Delhi COVID-19 High Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos