Delhi Has Crossed Peak Of Third Covid Wave, No Lockdown: Health Minister

Dismissing all speculations, Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday confirmed that Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of Covid-19 since it has already peaked out.

"There is no chance of a lockdown," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. "I can tell you today that the peak of Delhi's third wave is gone," he added.

However, he asked people to be cautious and wear masks. "The lockdown was a learning exercise...What we learnt was that the gains from a lockdown were the same as those from wearing masks."

Delhi on Sunday recorded 3,235 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths due to coronavirus, state government data shows.

On Diwali, infections in the national capital dropped to almost half of the past week's average of 7,000 daily cases as just 21,098 tests were conducted - a third of the usually 60,000 tests conducted per day in Delhi since its second wave in September.

