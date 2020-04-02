Delhi Govt To Give Rs 5,000 To Taxi, Auto And E-Rickshaw Drivers Amid Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the drivers of public transport vehicles including autos, taxis and e-rickshaws in the city rendered idle due to lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
He said the government is planning how to do this since bank account numbers of drivers of public service vehicles like autos, taxis, e-rickshaws, Gramin Sewa, RTVs and other such vehicles were unavailable.
Kejriwal said he will ensure that no one in the city face starvation and the financial assistance will be provided to public service drivers in next 7-10 days.
Delhi government has already provided the assistance of Rs 5,000 each to over 35,000 construction workers in the city.
The whole world and the country is affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the poor have been hit hardest because of it, he said
