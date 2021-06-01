Delhi Govt Allows Home Delivery Of Liquor; Here’s How You Can Order

The Delhi government on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites under the amended excise rules governing the trade of alcohol in the city. The amended rules will also permit the holders of the necessary licenses to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars, and restaurants.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, allow license holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.

However, sellers with the L-14 license will only be allowed to start home delivery of liquor in Delhi. “The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through the mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” says the notification.

With the daily positivity rate of Covid-19 dipping below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, Delhi reported 648 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.99 per cent. The cumulative count of the coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 14,26,240, according to its health bulletin.

List of Cities/States that Have Allowed Home Delivery of Liquor:

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Pune (Maharashtra)

Karnataka

Punjab

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Odisha

Jharkhand

Kerala

The Supreme Court had observed last year that states must consider home delivery of spirits in order to avoid crowding at liquor stores. The Covid-19 lockdowns since last year have severely affected the country’s economy and several states have been looking at ways to keep the revenue flow running. Notably, the cumulative tax revenues recorded in the form of excise duty from alcohol supply was more than 15 per cent of the total tax revenues of states in FY19.

