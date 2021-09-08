September 08, 2021
Delhi Environment Minister To Hold Meeting On Air Pollution, Stubble Burning Tomorrow

At the meeting, the city government's strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in winter will be discussed

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2021
Delhi Environment Minister To Hold Meeting On Air Pollution, Stubble Burning Tomorrow
Delhi will start preparing a "winter action plan" next week, according to Rai.
Delhi Environment Minister To Hold Meeting On Air Pollution, Stubble Burning Tomorrow
Every winter, Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution levels due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighbouring states. To discuss a strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in the city in winter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on September 9, officials said on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the city government's strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in winter will be discussed, he said.

"The (environment) minister has called a high-level meeting tomorrow (Thursday) with senior officers from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, environment department and forest department," an official said.

Delhi will start preparing a "winter action plan" next week, according to Rai.

On Tuesday, Rai had sought the creation of a joint action plan by Delhi and its neighbouring states to combat high levels of air pollution in the winter season.

He had also called upon Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to implement the measures the national capital had taken last year to prevent the worsening of air quality.

Rai said a group of representatives will meet Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management and discuss the need for a joint action plan which can be enforced in Delhi and neighbouring states to fight air pollution during winter.

With PTI inputs

UP: 55 Suspected Dengue Patients Died In Firozabad Since Its Outbreak

