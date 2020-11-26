Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests Positive For Covid-19

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday morning said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Delhi Environment Minister confirmed the news on Twitter saying that he got himself tested after initial symptoms of coronavirus following which he turned out to be positive. "Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get tested," tweeted Gopal Rai.

Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the virus.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with the coronavirus.

An official said that Rai, who is also AAP's Delhi convenor, had met party workers around Diwali.

The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.

With PTI Inputs

