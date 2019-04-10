﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Priya Ramani Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By M J Akbar

Priya Ramani Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By M J Akbar

Ramani pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the defamation charge which was filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2019
Priya Ramani Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By M J Akbar
Priya Ramani and M J Akbar in a file photo
Priya Ramani Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By M J Akbar
outlookindia.com
2019-04-10T11:45:02+0530
Also Read

Journalist Priya Ramani on Wednesday was framed in defamation charge by a Delhi court which was filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him.

The court listed the matter for hearing on May 4 and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priya Ramani M.J. Akbar Delhi Defamation Case Sexual Harassment & Misconduct #MeToo Movement #MeToo National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SC Rejects Govt's Objections, Says Leaked Confidential Documents Can Be Part Of Rafale Review Pleas
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters