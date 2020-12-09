December 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Cong Chief, Workers Arrested For Protesting Near ITO During Bharat Bandh

Delhi Cong Chief, Workers Arrested For Protesting Near ITO During Bharat Bandh

The protest demonstrations in reply to 'Bharat Bandh' call were held across Delhi by Congress leaders and workers.

PTI 09 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Cong Chief, Workers Arrested For Protesting Near ITO During Bharat Bandh
Anil Chaudhary
Twitter/ @Ch_AnilKumarINC
Delhi Cong Chief, Workers Arrested For Protesting Near ITO During Bharat Bandh
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T08:17:34+05:30
Also read

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and some his party colleagues were arrested while staging demonstration at the ITO traffic intersection in support of the farmers’ Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday.

Chaudhary said he was "arrested along with his party leaders during the protest against Centre's farm laws, at the ITO crossing".

"The police arrested us and took us to the IP Estate police station where a case was registered against us," Chaudhary said.

The protesters were later released, he said.

The protest demonstrations in reply to 'Bharat Bandh' call were held across Delhi by Congress leaders and workers, he said.

"Such arm-twisting, and undemocratic actions by the Delhi Police, cannot curb our resolve to support the farmers' agitation," said Chaudhary.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Apple To Tighten App Privacy, Roll Out Anti-Tracking Feature Next Year

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi Congress Bharat Bandh Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos