Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Carrying Nitin Gadkari, 158 Others Fails To Take Off

The IndiGo flight 6E-636 was supposed to take off from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here at 7.50 am and reach Delhi at 9.35 am.

PTI 13 August 2019
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Carrying Nitin Gadkari, 158 Others Fails To Take Off
File picture of an IndiGo plane. (PTI)
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Carrying Nitin Gadkari, 158 Others Fails To Take Off
2019-08-13T12:38:56+0530

A New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Union minister Nitin Gadkari and 158 other passengers failed to take off from Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning due to a "technical fault", an official said.

Another attempt made sometime later by the flight's pilot to take off also failed, he said.

The IndiGo flight 6E-636 was supposed to take off from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here at 7.50 am and reach Delhi at 9.35 am.

"It did not take off due to a technical fault," the airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said.

"Subsequently, around 10.30 am, the flight made a second attempt to take off but was pushed back again due to the technical snag. There were 159 passengers on board," he added.

Gadkari's office here confirmed that the senior BJP leader, who is a Lok Sabha member from Nagpur constituency, was on board the flight when it returned from the runway.

Nitin Gadkari New Delhi Nagpur
