Delhi BJP Leader’s Body Found Hanging From Grill, Suicide Suspected

Delhi BJP’s former vice-president Gurvinder Singh Bawa was found hanging from a grill at a lake inside a park in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area on Monday evening. A resident of Fateh Nagar in West Delhi, Bawa is suspected to have died by suicide. Reports have claimed that the BJP leader might have taken the extreme step due to domestic issues.

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

Earlier this month, BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on March 17. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

