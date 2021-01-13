Bird Flu: North Delhi Bans Shop, Restaurants From Selling Chicken Or Serving Poultry Dishes

Also read Delhi, Maharashtra Confirm Bird Flu Outbreak

Amid concern over bird flu, shops were banned from storing or selling poultry products and restuarants from serving egg or poultry-based dishes by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Restaurant and hotel owners will face action if any egg-based dishes or meat made from poultry are served to customers, the order issued by NDMC's veterinary services department said.

The order has been issued in public interest and should be diligently complied with, it said.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also also closed by authorities.

"All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders," the North Corporation order said.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

Reports of over 50 bird deaths were received on a helpline of the Delhi government's animal husbandry unit and 18 samples from different parts of the city were sent for avian flu testing on Tuesday, officials had said.

