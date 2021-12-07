Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves From 'Very Poor' To 'Poor' Category

Earlier Monday, the air quality of Delhi was in the 'very poor' category. It improved as the day passed and the AQI bettered to the 'poor' category. The Air Quality Index at 9 AM on Tuesday was at 268 in Delhi.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-07T11:54:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 11:54 am

Delhi's air quality improved on Tuesday morning and settled in the 'poor category'. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 268 at 9.05 am. The AQI in Gurgaon and Greater Noida was recorded at 258 and 215 respectively. Faridabad in the southeast recorded 256 and it was 247 in Noida, everywhere in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Earlier Monday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency SAFAR had said on Monday that a moderate wind speed is likely over the next two days and the minimum temperature is likely to drop in the national capital.

"The net effect is that the air quality will remain within the upper-end of the poor category or the lower-end of the very poor category," it said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 AM was at 80 percent.

(With PTI Inputs)

