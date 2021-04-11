Delhi: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife On Suspicion That She Was Having An Affair; Video Of Crime Goes Viral

Suspecting that his wife might be having an affair with one of her colleagues, a 40-year-old man in Delhi, killed his spouse on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been identified as one Harish Mehta, a native of Rajkot in Gujarat. He married his wife Neelu, a resident of Delhi, after getting acquainted with her on a matrimonial website.

While Mehta works at a marriage bureau, Neelu used to work at a government hospital in the national capital.

The couple started getting into arguments, soon after marriage as Mehta wanted Neelu to quit her job and take care of the house. After Neelu stanchly refused, Mehta suspected that she might be having an affair with a colleague, police said.

When the fights escalated, Neelu went to live with her parents against Mehta’s wishes, police said adding that soon after, Mehta plotted to kill his wife.

On Saturday afternoon, when she was returning home from work, he stabbed her with a knife in the Budh Vihar area, they said.

A video of the incident also surfaced online.

The woman can be seen lying on the road in a pool of blood. Her husband tried to escape from the spot with a blood-stained knife in his hand, but was chased by police, an officer said.

The woman was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He said a case of murder was registered at the Vijay Vihar police station. The accused was apprehended from the spot and later arrested, Tayal said.

(With PTI inputs)

