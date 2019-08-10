Declare President's Order Revoking Article 370 'Unconstitutional...': NC Moves SC

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential order that revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

NC leaders Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi sought a direction from the top court to declare the Presidential Order relating to Article 370 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC also sought to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as "unconstitutional".

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry said there had been a few stray protests in Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people," a ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".

The government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Saturday given assent to the legislation on Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation and the new Union Territories will come into existence on October 31.

(With inputs from PTI)