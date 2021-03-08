Day Isn't Far When The Country Will Be Named After Him: Mamata Takes A Dig At PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly "spreading lies and canards" against the TMC government. This time, voters shall witness a "Didi versus BJP" battle in all the 294 constituencies of the poll-bound state.

Mamata further criticized the Prime Minister for including his picture on the Covid-19 vaccine certificates and remarked that the "day wasn't far when the country will be named after him".

Asserting that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal, the feisty TMC boss said, "The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats."

"They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women's safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi's favourite Gujarat?

"The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee, who led a rally here on the occasion of International Women's Day, stated.

Rebutting the PM's claim that women do not feel safe in Bengal, she said, "Had that been the case, they wouldn't have been able to move around freely at night."

Hitting out at the PM, Banerjee also said that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should shift focus on BJP-ruled states, including 'model state' Gujarat, "where, media reports suggest, four rapes and two killings have been recorded every day over the past two years."

The TMC rally, which commenced in the College Square area in central Kolkata, concluded near Dorina crossing, five kilometres away.

Senior party leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy joined the march.

Among others, actresses and now TMC candidates June Maliya, Saayoni Ghosh and Sayantika Banerjee were also seen taking part in the rally.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine