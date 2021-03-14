March 14, 2021
Corona
Dad Goals Much? Watch Viral Video Of Daughter Grooving With Dad During House Chores

Armed with mops, this daughter-dad duo grooved to Himesh Reshammiya's classic track 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' during house chores.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 March 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
With work from home seizing the sanity of many, household chores could prove to be exceptionally mundane and boring. Content creator Bhavya Krishnan on the internet decided to give a unique twist to these mundane tasks with her father and added a Himesh Reshammiya track to it. 

"Fun fact my mom is actually on a trip for 10 days and this is a true story // side note my entire house reeks of air freshener now so, fun", captioned Krishnan as she posted the reels video on her Instagram video.

Armed with a mop and an air freshener, the video is receiving nothing but all hearts from netizens! With many people dying to recreate the video with their own dads, others joked that their dads are not as cool so they would love to exchange. 

 

