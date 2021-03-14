Dad Goals Much? Watch Viral Video Of Daughter Grooving With Dad During House Chores

With work from home seizing the sanity of many, household chores could prove to be exceptionally mundane and boring. Content creator Bhavya Krishnan on the internet decided to give a unique twist to these mundane tasks with her father and added a Himesh Reshammiya track to it.

"Fun fact my mom is actually on a trip for 10 days and this is a true story // side note my entire house reeks of air freshener now so, fun", captioned Krishnan as she posted the reels video on her Instagram video.

Armed with a mop and an air freshener, the video is receiving nothing but all hearts from netizens! With many people dying to recreate the video with their own dads, others joked that their dads are not as cool so they would love to exchange.

