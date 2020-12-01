December 01, 2020
Corona
Cyclone Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu On Dec 4, Warns IMD

Last week a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.

PTI 01 December 2020
Representational Image
AP/PTI
A cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by late Tuesday night, the IMD said.

It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour gusting to 95 kmph, the IMD's Cyclone Warning Division said.  

“It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December,” it said.

Last week a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.

PTI Tamil Nadu Cyclone India Meteorological Department (IMD) National

