Cyclone Fani is heading towards the Odisha coast at a speed of 16 km per hour. As per the latest updates from the IMD, cyclone Fani is expected to have a landfall at somewhere between Puri and Satpada between 10 am and noon on Friday. At the time of landfall, it is likely to have a speed of 175-185 kmhr, gusting upto 200 kmhr.

Listen to Outlook's Odisha correspondent Sandeep Sahu as he explains how the state is bracing for the storm's landfall.