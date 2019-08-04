CWC To Meet On August 10, Selecting Rahul Gandhi's Successor Likely To Be Top Priority

The Congress Working Committee will meet on August 10, at the AICC headquarters, where finding Rahul Gandhi's successor is likely to be on top of the agenda.

The Congress party which is currently reeling under a massive leadership crisis had said last week that the CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament that ends next Wednesday.

"It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC," Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal tweeted.

The CWC meeting will be the first after former president Rahul Gandhi submitted his resignation taking responsibility for the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi, on previous occasions, has said that the next Congress chief will be someone from outside the Gandhi family even as the chorus within the party grows to replace Rahul Gandhi with his sister Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

However, sources say Priyanka Gandhi has told senior Congress leaders that there is no question of her taking the top post and that she will continue to serve the party in her current role.

(PTI)