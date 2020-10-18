CRPF Personnel, Civilian Injured In Grenade Attack By Militants In J&K's Pulwama

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the CRPF and a civilian were injured in a grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
Militants hurled the grenade at security forces near the Tral Sumo stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the explosion caused minor injuries to ASI Asim Ali of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh.
Both the injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries, the official said.
The police have lodged a case and a probe is in progress, he added.
