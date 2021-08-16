Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 55 Crore

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 55 crore on Monday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus. Let's get vaccinated!"

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crores. India took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 54 crore-mark on August 14.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched the vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

