January 30, 2021
Corona
Covid Vaccine: Adar Poonawalla 'Hopes To Launch Covovax By June 2021'

Covid Vaccine: Adar Poonawalla 'Hopes To Launch Covovax By June 2021'

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said his company has applied to start the trials of another COVID-19 vaccine

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2021
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute
Also read

After producing and launching Covishield vaccine, now Serum Institute of India intends to launch another vaccine against Coronavirus.

The new vaccine is being developed by Serum Institute, which is the world’s biggest vaccine maker, in partnership with American vaccine developer Novavax. It will be launched under the local brand Covovax.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said his company has applied to start the trials of another Covid-19 vaccine and that it hopes to launch by June 2021.

The city-based firm has already produced Covishield vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Centre has purchased 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine for the ongoing inoculation drive.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said, "Our partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!"

The country launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

(With PTI inputs.)

ED Attaches Rs 194cr Assets Of Private University Owner Over ‘Sale Of Fake’ Degrees

