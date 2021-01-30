Covid Vaccine: Adar Poonawalla 'Hopes To Launch Covovax By June 2021'

After producing and launching Covishield vaccine, now Serum Institute of India intends to launch another vaccine against Coronavirus.

The new vaccine is being developed by Serum Institute, which is the world’s biggest vaccine maker, in partnership with American vaccine developer Novavax. It will be launched under the local brand Covovax.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said his company has applied to start the trials of another Covid-19 vaccine and that it hopes to launch by June 2021.

The city-based firm has already produced Covishield vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Centre has purchased 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine for the ongoing inoculation drive.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said, "Our partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!"

The country launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

