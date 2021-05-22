Covid Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group To Be Halted From Sunday Due To Shortage Of Doses: Kejriwal

Sounding alarm bells amid the national capital facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the inoculation drive for those aged 18-44 years will shut down in the city from Sunday.

He further urged the Centre to immediately replenish Delhi’s vaccine stock.

Stating that the national capital requires as many as 80 lakh doses to vaccinate those in the 18-44 age group, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre has only provided the Delhi government with 16 lakh and 8 lakh doses for May and June, respectively.

To deal with the vaccine shortage problem, Kejriwal suggested that the Centre immediately adopt the following measures—

a) Centre should direct all capable pharma companies to start manufacturing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as the Hyderabad-based company has agreed to share its formula.

b) Centre should buy Covid-19 vaccines from international companies

c) Foreign companies be permitted to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines in India.

The national capital needs 2.5 crore doses to vaccinate all adults, the Delhi CM said, urging the Centre to raise the city’s vaccine quota.

Kejriwal also said that the speed of spread of the coronavirus has significantly slowed down in Delhi. In the past 24 hours, around 2,200 cases were reported and the positivity rate is 3.5 per cent, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

