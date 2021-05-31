Covid: India Records 1.5 Lakh New Cases In 24 Hours, Lowest Daily Count Since April 13

India has been witnessing a steady decline in daily cases. The country recorded 153,485 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 48 days or since April 13, 2021.

The daily death toll remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,129 deaths. India’s total cases now stand at 28,046,957, while total fatalities are at 329,127.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,731,815), Karnataka (2,587,827), Kerala (2,514,279), Tamil Nadu (2,068,580), Uttar Pradesh (1,690,060), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142).

The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,022,118, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,364,626, followed by Brazil (424,161) and Argentina (217,580).

