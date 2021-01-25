Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Day 10: 19.5 Lakh Healthcare Workers Inoculated, 384 Adverse Events Reported

As many as 19.5 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Coronavirus as of Monday evening, Union health ministry officials said.

A total of 35,785 vaccination sessions were conducted throughout the country till 7.10 pm on Monday, officials said adding that 348 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported so far.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive entered its 10th day on Monday. About three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of the drive.

A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries were inoculated in 35,785 sessions till 7.10 pm on Monday, including 3,34,679 in 7,171 sessions during the day, health ministry said, adding that the final report would be compiled by late in the night.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated till 7.10 pm on Monday since the drive was rolled out includes 2,30,119 in Karnataka, 1,55,453 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,21,615 in West Bengal, 91,110 in Gujarat, 88,200 in Bihar, 71,976 in Kerala, 68,916 in Tamil Nadu, 56,586 in Madhya Pradesh and 33,219 in Delhi, according to the provisional report.

(With PTI inputs)

