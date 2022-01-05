Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Covid-19 Update Delhi: 10,000 New Cases Expected, 10% Positivity Rate

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest number since May 16.

Covid-19 Update Delhi: 10,000 New Cases Expected, 10% Positivity Rate
Representational Image | Outlook Photo

Covid-19 Update Delhi: 10,000 New Cases Expected, 10% Positivity Rate
2022-01-05T13:53:48+05:30
Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 1:53 pm

The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit Delhi and the city is expected to record 10,000 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 10 per cent, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The minister also said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

Testing for Covid-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday, he said

The city government has activated a Covid war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen etc, Jain added.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in Covid-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

PTI Satyendar Jain Delhi COVID-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases Omicron variant Covid 19 National
