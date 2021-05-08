Covid-19 Surge: Tamil Nadu Government Imposes Two-Week Lockdown

To curb rising Covid-19 infections, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed a two-week lockdown. The lockdown will come into effect from May 10.

Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the state government resorted to the measure due to "unavoidable reasons". He further said that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

Prior to this, the government had announced a Sunday lockdown and imposed other curbs to check the spread of the virus.

The development comes in the backdrop of the state recording 26,465 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its highest daily spike since the start of the pandemic. With the latest addition, the state’s caseload has surged to 13,23,965 while a record 197 deaths on Friday took the toll to 15,171.

(With PTI inputs)

