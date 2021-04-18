April 18, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19: Seven Pharma Firms Reduce Price Of Remdesivir After Govt Intervention

The decision to reduce the price of the injection came days after the Centre held a meeting with all-existing manufacturers of Remdesivir.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
Representational image.
AP
In view of the shortage of Remdesivir, an antiviral considered important in the treatment of Covid-19, the manufacturers of the drug have slashed the price after the Indian government's request.

The reduction in the prices by Remdesivir producing companies is about 39% as demand for the drug shot up.  

 The sharpest price cut was by Zydus Cadila which reduced the price from âÂÂ¹2,800 for a 100mg vial to âÂÂ¹899. 

The decision to reduce the price of the injection came days after the Centre held a meeting with all-existing manufacturers of the drug to discuss measures to increase production and supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.

“On Govt’s intervention, major Manufacturers of #Remdesivir have voluntarily reduced its MRP ranging from âÂ¹5400 to less than âÂ¹3500 by 15.04.2021…,” Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.

"On the Intervention of the Government the major manufacturers/markers of 'RemdesIvir Injection' have reported voluntary reduction in Maximum Retail (MRP)," the Department of Pharmaceuticals National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority stated.

