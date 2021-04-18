Covid-19: Seven Pharma Firms Reduce Price Of Remdesivir After Govt Intervention

In view of the shortage of Remdesivir, an antiviral considered important in the treatment of Covid-19, the manufacturers of the drug have slashed the price after the Indian government's request.

The reduction in the prices by Remdesivir producing companies is about 39% as demand for the drug shot up.

The sharpest price cut was by Zydus Cadila which reduced the price from âÂÂ¹2,800 for a 100mg vial to âÂÂ¹899.

The decision to reduce the price of the injection came days after the Centre held a meeting with all-existing manufacturers of the drug to discuss measures to increase production and supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.

“On Govt’s intervention, major Manufacturers of #Remdesivir have voluntarily reduced its MRP ranging from âÂ¹5400 to less than âÂ¹3500 by 15.04.2021…,” Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.

In a huge relief to people in this crucial time, after Govt’s intervention, the price of #Remdesivir is now reduced!



I am grateful to Pharma companies for standing along with PM @narendramodi's fight againt #Covid.



Revised prices of major brands of #Remdesivir 100 mg/vial areðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BgoDqLQTIN — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) April 17, 2021

"On the Intervention of the Government the major manufacturers/markers of 'RemdesIvir Injection' have reported voluntary reduction in Maximum Retail (MRP)," the Department of Pharmaceuticals National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority stated.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine