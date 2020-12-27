Covid-19: India Reports Lowest Daily Caseload Since July

December 27, 2020
There are 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 2.73 per cent of the total caseload, health ministry data stated

PTI 27 December 2020
A heath worker collects sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Bandra Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai.
India's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 1,01,87,850 with 18,732 new cases being reported in a day, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate was registered at 1.44 per cent.

There are 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 2.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to December 26 with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.

