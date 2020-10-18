October 18, 2020
Corona
COVID-19: India Reports 61,871 New Infections; Recovery Rate Surges To 88 Per Cent

The death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day.

PTI 18 October 2020
A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at Dimapur railway station.
India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 74,94,551 with  61,871 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 10.45 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.52 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.

 

