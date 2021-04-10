Covid-19: India Registers Record 1,45,384 Fresh Cases, 794 Fatalities In 24 Hours

As a second wave of coronavirus grips India, the country registered a record single-day spike of 1,45,384 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing its infection tally to 1,32,05,926, the data released by Union Health Ministry on Saturday showed.

The death toll increased to 1,68,436 with 794 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities, the highest since October 18 last year, the ministry's data stated.

With a steady increase for the 31st day in a row, the active caseload in the country is 10,46,631 accounting for 7.93 per cent of its total caseload, while 1,19,90,859 people have recovered from the disease.

The national recovery rate and the case fatality rate have further dropped to 90.80 per cent and 1.28 per cent respectively.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, accounting for only 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases in the country.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With inputs from PTI)

