Covid-19: India Records Lowest Deaths In Over 8 Months

In a first, India recorded the lowest coronavirus fatalities in over eight months. There were 131 deaths the previous day, as per data from the Health Ministry.

With 13,202 new cases, the total Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,06,67,736. This takes the active caseload to 1,84,182, comprising 1.73 per cent of the caseload, according to the ministry data as of 8 am today.

As many as 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 96.83 per cent,. The death toll increased to 1,53,470 with 131 new fatalities, taking the fatality rate to 1.4 per cent.

According to the ICMR, 19,23,37,117 samples have been tested up to January 24 with 5,70,246 samples being tested on Sunday.

With PTI inputs

