Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 537 Days, New Cases Below 10k

Coronavirus Update India: India recorded 9,823 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours. Active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days. 437 new deaths due to the viral infection have been recorded.

Representational Image | File Photo

2021-11-24T10:40:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:40 am

India logged 9,283 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,35,763. The active cases, on the other hand, declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

437 new deaths took the death toll to  4,66,584, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.32  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,103 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Positive Covid-19 Surge Death Due To Covid-19
