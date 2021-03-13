Covid-19: Getting Vaccinated? Here's Everything You Should Know Before You Do So

As soon as India kick-started the vaccination drive for those over the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities, we saw huge crowds throng the vaccination centres. We saw videos on mobile platforms that showed how social distancing norms were flouted at the vaccination centres and the chaos that ensued. Having said that, the civic bodies and private healthcare providers are adding to the strength and infrastructure for the successful implementation of the vaccination drive. It is time for people to be more responsible when they walk-in for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Here are the rules to follow:

Check the Arogya Setu app or the COWIN website to identify the nearest vaccination centre and register

For those in the 45 to 59 years age bracket, carry your physician’s prescription to the vaccination centre

Talk to your doctor about any possible interactions or allergies in advance

In correspondence to communication about the date and time of your vaccination, reach the vaccination centre

Follow the instructions set out by the vaccination centre

Maintain 6-feet distance while standing/sitting as you await your turn

Avoid crowding, and cooperate with the authorities; their instructions will help you have a smooth vaccination experience

Always wear your mask and carry a small bottle of hand sanitiser with you.

Minor allergies are not contraindications for vaccination. If you have allergies please confirm with your doctor prior to visiting the vaccination centre

Once you receive your first shot self-care becomes crucial:

Vaccinated people should continue to wear masks, avoid meeting in large groups and indoor gatherings

Traveling to places where there’s no way to know if the people around you have been vaccinated will remain risky

After vaccination, you might experience common side-effects such as pain, light fever, tiredness, etc., so drink plenty of fluids, apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the injection site

Speak to your physician immediately, if you experience discomfort after taking the vaccine; upon their recommendation, you may take appropriate medication to tackle the discomfort

Eat nutritious food to improve your immunity

Ensure to get good sleep and avoid alcohol, smoking etc.

There is a gap of 28 days between the first and the second jab. Be vigilant during this time, avoid places of exposure. It is important to take care of yourself and your family. Nutrition also plays a major role in vaccine efficacy, therefore;

Avoid food that may cause an inflammatory immune response allergic reaction from eating seafood, peanuts, and other such food items etc.

Avoid under and over nutrition

Speak to your doctor at regular intervals if required

And in all this, do not forget that getting vaccinated does not mean the end of a pandemic. Continue following the social distancing norms and maintain all recommended precautions. Taking your vaccination is the best step towards fighting the pandemic, don’t have two thoughts about it; take it yourself and ensure that your family, friends, co-workers etc. are vaccinated too.

(The author is infectious disease specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. Views expressed are personal and do not necessarily reflect those of Outlook Magazine.)

