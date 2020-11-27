November 27, 2020
Corona
Covid-19 Caseload In India Climbs To 93 Lakh

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

PTI 27 November 2020
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-11-27T10:14:04+05:30

India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 per cent on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787 and the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming  492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.

 

