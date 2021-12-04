Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Covid-19: 24 Hours To Go For Himachal Pradesh To Become First Fully Vaccinated State In India

Himachal Pradesh achieved success in 100 per cent vaccination milestone beating all the challenges including tough terrains and varied geographical and climatic conditions.

Covid-19: 24 Hours To Go For Himachal Pradesh To Become First Fully Vaccinated State In India
On December 5, Himachal Pradesh will complete its target of 100 percent vaccination with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered to the eligible population of 53.77 lakh, all above 18 years. | File- Representational Image

Covid-19: 24 Hours To Go For Himachal Pradesh To Become First Fully Vaccinated State In India
2021-12-04T14:49:52+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 2:49 pm

Amidst worrying reports about the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, Himachal Pradesh is all set to achieve a new landmark in its fight against the virus spread.

On December 5, the state will complete its target of 100 percent vaccination with both doses administered to the eligible population of 53.77 lakh, all above 18 years.

According to the data from the National Health Mission (NHM), 53.33 lakhs people have got both doses by 7 pm on December 3. With a daily reporting of 60,000 to 70 ,000 persons from the districts, the state is expected to surpass the 100 percent target within the next 24 hours.

“We were the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent mark of first dose in August 2021. Now, on December 5, we will become the first state in the country to complete both doses of vaccination,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told Outlook this morning, as he flew to Delhi to meet and brief national BJP President J P Nadda.

Nadda along with union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and union minister for Information and Broadcasting are arriving at Bilaspur—Nadda’s home district for a mega event hosted to celebrate the state’s major success.

Himachal Pradesh is going to polls next year and this event holds significance for the BJP government in the state, which recently faced setback in the four bypolls.

There are also chances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in Himachal Pradesh on December 27 –when the state government will complete four years in power.

Himachal Pradesh achieved success in vaccination despite the challenges it faced due to tough terrains, varied geographical and climatic conditions etc.

The health workers, ASHA volunteers and other assisting medical staff had to carry the vaccination doses manually atop hills. At times, they had to use spans (ropeways) to reach out to people in the far off places like Malana, a landlocked village in Kullu.

Kinnaur became the first to declare full vaccination for both doses last month followed by Bilaspur, Solan and Lahaul-Spiti.

The Chief Minister said the drive to vaccinate the returnees from the other states, migrants and others attaining 18 years of age will continue even after December 5.

Till now, the state has vaccinated 58.34 lakh persons with first doses and another 53.33 lakh with the second dose. Few people and families who have migrated to other places ,within the state and also outside, are also being contacted for the vaccination coverage .

State health secretary Amitabh Awasthi said "we will be saturating the second dose of vaccination to all eligible population today midnight thereby becoming the first state in the country to do so".

The Chief Minister said the government is also fully alert against the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. All deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical officers (CMOs) have been advised to put all foreign returnees and tourists under close surveillance .

Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Omicron
