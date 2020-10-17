Court Orders FIR Against Actor Kangana Ranaut For Instigating Communal Tension

The Bandra Metropolitan Court on Friday ordered an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they allegedly tried to create a divide between communities with their social media posts.

The order was passed by Bandra metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule.

Seeking its direction for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor, and her sister, Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed had lodged the complaint in the court.

According to PTI, the complainant has alleged that the actor has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a "hub of nepotism", "favouritism", etc, through her tweets and television interviews.

He added, that Ranaut has tweeted "very objectionable" comments, which has not only hurt his religious sentiments, but also the feelings of many artists.

That’s not all, Sayyed also alleged that Ranaut has been trying to divide the artists into the communal lines.

"Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," the complaint said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine