Coronavirus: Two Suspects Brought Back After Fleeing From Quarantine Facility In Jammu

Two persons who were quarantined at the Government Medical College, Jammu were brought back on Thursday after they fled from the hospital, senior health officials said. “We have brought them back with the assistance of the police,” Dr Shafqat Khan, COVID- 19 Nodal Officer, told Outlook.

The two people, who have a travel history to Italy and South Korea, were quarantined at the facility set up at Jammu’s Government Medical College after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus. However, both the suspected managed to flee from the quarantine facility. Their test results are yet to come. “Both of them managed to flee from the quarantine facility last night. But we have brought them back and they are in the hospital,” Dr Khan said.

Meanwhile, four patients with symptoms of coronavirus have been quarantined at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar. Ghulam Hassan Yattoo, medical superintendent of SKIMS, told reporters that four quarantined male patients, who reported to the hospital, had travelled back from Thailand, Iran, and China. Of the four patients, two have tested negative and blood samples of the other two are yet to arrive from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. All the four patients are stable and under constant monitoring, he added.