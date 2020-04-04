Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will be dependent upon the compliance by people to the government directives to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He also said that no permission will be granted to any religious or sporting events in the state till further notice to avoid mingling of people amid coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to combat the spread of the coronavirus on March 24.

The CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media.

"Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun," he said.

Commenting on the issue of virus transmission from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, Thackeray said, "We didn’t let what happened in Delhi happen in Maharashtra. It (Tablighi Jamaat event) was permitted earlier, but later looking at the situation we denied permission. Authorities now have traced all those went to the Delhi event from our state."

Health Minister Rajesh Tope also spoke on the extension of the lockdown in the state.

"People must strictly observe discipline. But if they do not (by stepping outside homes unnecessarily) and the number of patients continues to go up, there will remain no other alternative left and the lockdown will have to be extended," Tope said.

With 47 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, the state's tally jumped to 537 on Saturday, according to officials. The state has recorded the highest number of cases in India.

(With agency inputs)