December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Cop's Life Saved By CISF Jawan At Delhi Metro Station

Cop's Life Saved By CISF Jawan At Delhi Metro Station

The trainee Delhi Police constable was found unconscious on platform number 2 of the station.

PTI 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cop's Life Saved By CISF Jawan At Delhi Metro Station
Representational image.
Shutterstock.com
Cop's Life Saved By CISF Jawan At Delhi Metro Station
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T20:59:43+05:30

A CISF personnel saved the life of a trainee policeman who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station here on Friday by performing CPR medical procedure on him, officials said.

The incident took place at the Kashmere gate station around 1 PM.

The trainee Delhi Police constable was found unconscious on platform number 2 of the station and constable Somit Kumar immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure on the official following which he came back to his senses, officials said.

The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The Central Industrial Security Force guards the Delhi Metro network. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers’ Protest Deals Body Blow To Himachal Industry, Trade And Supplies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi CISF Delhi Metro Delhi Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos