Liquor Mafia Involved In Killing Of Cop In UP’s Kasganj Gunned Down In Encounter

A constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured after they went to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district to serve a warrant to a liquor mafia kingpin.

Soon after the incident, the brother of a liquor mafia kingpin was gunned down in an encounter, an official said.

"Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died," Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Manoj Sonkar said.

On Tuesday evening, the two had gone to Nagla Dheemar village in Sidhpura police station area to serve a warrant to Moti when his associates caught them, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh told PTI.

Constable Devendra was severely thrashed, resulting in his death, while sub-inspector Ashok Kumar has been admitted to hospital, the official said.

Stern action to be taken:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take stern action against the culprits under the National Security Act, according to a government spokesman.

Ex-gratia announced:

Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and job to a family member. He has asked for proper treatment of the injured, the spokesperson said.

