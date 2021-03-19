Cook Spotted Spitting On Rotis In Hotel In West Delhi Held, Watch Video Here

In a video that went viral, a cook from a hotel in West Delhi can be seen spitting on Tandoori Rotis while making them. Two men have been arrested after the video gained attention, officials said on Thursday.

One of the cooks can be seen kneading the dough while his associate is spitting on the chapatis before putting them in tandoor to bake them.

The prime accused has been identified as Ibrahim and his associate as Sabi Anwar by the police.

Watch the video here:

Delhi Police west district arrested two persons Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar for spitting on tadoori rotis at a hotel in West Delhi.@DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RnhNFJOK0n — Jitender Sharma (TV9 à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¤µà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤·) (@jitendesharma) March 18, 2021

"After initiating the investigation, it was found that the video was from a local hotel named Chand in the Khyala area. The two men have been identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim, both natives of Kishanganj in Bihar. Ibrahim was spitting on the dough.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested both the accused. We have also filed a case against the owner of the hotel named Aamir for running the eatery without permission," a senior police officer said.

A similar incident was reported in Meerut last month. According to reports, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after he was caught on camera spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function.

(With inputs from PTI)

