August 12, 2020
Corona
Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2020
Deceased Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi.
Twitter/ANI
Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the party said.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

International Youth Day 2020: The Rise of Unemployed And Idle Youth In India

