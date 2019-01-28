'Congress MLAs Crossing The Line': HD Kumaraswamy Offers To Step Down As Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he is ready to step down from the top post. Kumaraswamy also said that the Congress state lawmakers are' crossing the line" by saying Siddaramaiah is their chief minister and the party should control its MLAs.

"Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader, Congress leaders have to watch all that issues, I am not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs," said Kumaraswamy.

Kumarswamy’s rant of irritation came a day after some Congress legislators, including Cabinet ministers, publicly hailed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah as their chief minister. They even criticised the Kumaraswamy administration for not taking up development works.



Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that there was nothing wrong with the concerned MLAs expressing their opinions, but the party considers Kumaraswamy as the best Chief Minister.

He said, "Siddaramaiah has been the best Chief Minister. He is our Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the Chief Minister. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Kumaraswamy)."

Monday’s outburst was not the first for Kumaraswamy. Ever since he took charge as chief minister in May last, he has called himself “a child of circumstances” and “one who is swallowing poison.” He has also claimed helplessness at times, saying he was at the mercy of the Congress.

ANI