Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital In Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a check-up after as she was suffering from mild fever and stomach infection, sources said.

Gandhi is likely to undergo some routine tests at the hospital and be discharged in a day or two.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

However, she led a protest on Friday near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex to save the Constitution and express solidarity with those protesting against the Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR.

Gandhi's health has been a matter of concern for years and she has severe asthma. She often goes to the United States for review of her health condition. In case of any other concern, she goes to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Though she returned as the interim President of the Congress in August last year after her son, Rahul Gandhi stepped down, her poor health has prevented her from actively campaigning during elections.

She did not address any rally during the Haryana and Maharashtra elections last year and her campaign plans for Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 8, have not been finalised yet.

The interim Congress chief is unlikely to campaign in Delhi and has left the task to other senior party leaders, including her son and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Grand Old Party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, under the late Sheila Dikshit, has not been able to recover from the electoral rout caused by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in 2013 and 2015. The party's prospects of victory in any of Delhi's 70 seats are bleak.