Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Congress Calls Meeting Of MLAs Amid Rift In Punjab

Congress Calls Meeting Of MLAs Amid Rift In Punjab

The announcement was made by Congress general secretary Harish Rawat.

Congress Calls Meeting Of MLAs Amid Rift In Punjab
Congress general secretary Harish Rawat.(File photo)

Trending

Congress Calls Meeting Of MLAs Amid Rift In Punjab
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T08:46:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 8:46 am

The Congress has called a meeting of its Punjab legislators on Saturday amid the ongoing rift in the party’s state unit.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat made the announcement on Friday night.

“The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5 PM on September 18 at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office.

“AICC directs the PPCC to facilitate this meeting. All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting,” Rawat said in a tweet.

He also tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his tweet.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Sidhu also took to Twitter on Friday night and said, “As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at @INCPunjab PPCC Office, Chandigarh on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) 5 PM.”

The development comes as several legislators and ministers close to Sidhu have been seeking a meeting of the legislature party.

Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said that they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chandigarh All India Congress Committee (AICC) Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Former Militant Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

Former Militant Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

Himachal Pradesh On Path Of Inclusive Development: Prez Kovind

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Punjab Cabinet Approved Rules To Promote MSMEs, Puts In Place Mechanism To Mitigate Delayed Payments

Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

‘Arbitrary Approach Not Good In Democracy’: CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Over J&K Verification Order

‘Arbitrary Approach Not Good In Democracy’: CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Over J&K Verification Order

CM Amarinder Urges Centre To Scrap Farm Laws After Asking Farmers To Move Protests Out Of Punjab

CM Amarinder Urges Centre To Scrap Farm Laws After Asking Farmers To Move Protests Out Of Punjab

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Read More from Outlook

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement