﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Confidence Of Investors 'Shaken' But BJP Govt Refusing To Acknowledge Truth, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Confidence Of Investors 'Shaken' But BJP Govt Refusing To Acknowledge Truth, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report, which claimed that after pouring USD 45 billion into India's stock market over the past six years on hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unleash the country's economic potential, international money managers have sold USD 4.5 billion of Indian shares since June.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Confidence Of Investors 'Shaken' But BJP Govt Refusing To Acknowledge Truth, Says Priyanka Gandhi
File Photo
Confidence Of Investors 'Shaken' But BJP Govt Refusing To Acknowledge Truth, Says Priyanka Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-18T11:43:56+0530

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying the confidence of investors is "shaken" but the Modi dispensation is refusing to acknowledge the truth.

The Congress general secretary also cited a media report which claimed that after pouring USD 45 billion into India's stock market over the past six years on hopes that Modi would unleash the country's economic potential, international money managers have sold USD 4.5 billion of Indian shares since June.

"By showing glitter, saying 5 trillion, 5 trillion, everyday or by doing media's headline management, economy cannot be improved. Investors do not come by sponsoring events abroad," Priyanka Gandhi said in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Modi's upcoming diaspora event in Houston.

The confidence of investors is "shaken" and the foundation of economic investment has "cracked", she said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'BJP bad for business'.

"But the BJP government is refusing to acknowledge this truth. This slowdown is a speed breaker in the direction of becoming an economic superpower. Without improving this situation, all other razzmatazz is useless," Priyanka Gandhi said in another tweet.

She has been relentlessly attacking the government over the issue of economy in the last few days and demanding answers from the government over the economic slowdown.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Narendra Modi Economy BJP National
Next Story : SC Sets October 18 As Deadline For Final Ayodhya Hearing, Allows Simultaneous Mediation As Well
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters